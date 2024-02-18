Qtron Investments LLC Sells 1,090 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Qtron Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Onsemi by 122,198.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,365 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at $308,064,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Onsemi by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,216 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Onsemi by 231.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,681,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth $230,278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.64. 4,910,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,955,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.81. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.29 and its 200-day moving average is $83.14.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ON shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Onsemi from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Onsemi from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Onsemi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.92.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

