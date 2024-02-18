1,900 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Purchased by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,855,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,935,000 after buying an additional 54,877 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at $2,280,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on ELV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.90.

Insider Activity

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELV traded up $3.80 on Friday, hitting $512.63. 620,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $481.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $466.01. The firm has a market cap of $120.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $514.34.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 3.49%. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.52%.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.