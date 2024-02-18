Knife River (NYSE:KNF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $646.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.47 million. Knife River had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Knife River Price Performance
Knife River stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.59. 567,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,924. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Knife River has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $72.63.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knife River
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Knife River by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Knife River during the fourth quarter worth approximately $836,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Knife River during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Knife River by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Knife River during the fourth quarter worth $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Knife River
Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.
