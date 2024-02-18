Tezos Hits Market Capitalization of $1.04 Billion (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Tezos has a market cap of $1.04 billion and approximately $21.53 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tezos has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00002070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001379 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001215 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000929 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 992,143,869 coins and its circulating supply is 971,267,448 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.