Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 35,701 Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,701 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,460,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 263.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth $32,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $250,613,593.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,155,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 48.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:DELL traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.21. 4,841,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,530,257. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.94. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.96 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.88%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.