Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 21,618 Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,986 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Blackstone by 255.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,593 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,920,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 13.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,825,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,588,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,294,783.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,352 shares of company stock worth $10,668,224. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.81.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.8 %

BX stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.89. 3,578,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,749,263. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $133.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.26. The stock has a market cap of $90.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.46%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

