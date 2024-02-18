WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 573,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,151 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises about 7.3% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $25,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,777. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.45 and a 12 month high of $46.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.57.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

