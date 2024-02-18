WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 4,607 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,607 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 0.7% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 53,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 125,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.28. 1,531,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $30.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.68.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

