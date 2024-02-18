iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stock Position Increased by WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $109.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,196. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.21. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $110.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

