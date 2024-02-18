WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,414 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.0% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $6,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWS. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWS traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.10. 591,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,624. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $117.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

