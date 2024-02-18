Sargent Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Novavax by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Novavax by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Novavax by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Novavax Price Performance

Shares of NVAX opened at $4.16 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $11.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.18.

Novavax Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

