Mirabella Financial Services LLP Reduces Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP cut its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,949 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JBL. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Jabil by 419.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $138.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.16 and a fifty-two week high of $142.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.46%.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares in the company, valued at $13,401,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares in the company, valued at $13,401,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $511,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,755,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,658 shares of company stock worth $7,011,771 over the last ninety days. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.88.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

