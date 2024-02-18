QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,474,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BLK opened at $794.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $792.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $717.88. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $819.00. The company has a market capitalization of $118.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.11, for a total transaction of $2,669,833.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,378 shares in the company, valued at $54,972,959.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,474 shares of company stock worth $17,275,900 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.73.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

