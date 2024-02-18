Toast (NYSE:TOST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 22.19%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.

Toast Trading Up 16.8 %

Shares of TOST stock traded up $3.22 on Friday, hitting $22.42. The company had a trading volume of 31,248,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,792,179. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.28. Toast has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Toast from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Toast from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aman Narang sold 2,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $49,926.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,112,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Aman Narang sold 2,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $49,926.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,112,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $29,945.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 383,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,663,639.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 707,513 shares of company stock valued at $12,292,808. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Toast by 44.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Toast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Toast by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

Featured Articles

