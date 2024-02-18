Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 14.300-15.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 14.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.7 billion-$13.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.6 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on LH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet cut Laboratory Co. of America from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued an in-line rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $241.86.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE LH traded down $5.49 on Friday, reaching $216.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,512. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.52. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $174.20 and a 12-month high of $234.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 61.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total transaction of $57,513.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,872.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total transaction of $57,513.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,872.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total transaction of $53,668.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 64.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.