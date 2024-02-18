Korea Investment CORP Cuts Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,750 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Moderna were worth $28,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 355,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,686,000 after acquiring an additional 94,810 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 259,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after acquiring an additional 116,840 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth $1,185,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD raised its position in shares of Moderna by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 32,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $44,183.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,690 shares in the company, valued at $289,074.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $1,558,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,516,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,518,945.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $44,183.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,074.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,899 shares of company stock worth $10,732,838 over the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. HSBC upgraded Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRNA

Moderna Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of MRNA opened at $88.37 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $166.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.95.

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.