Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.700-9.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.8 billion-$24.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.1 billion.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Genuine Parts stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $181.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.47.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.73%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $168.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 63.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after buying an additional 30,545 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 195.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,408,000 after acquiring an additional 75,591 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

