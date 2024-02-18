64,083 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 64,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,619,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 190,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,712,000 after acquiring an additional 33,694 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 111,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 36,881 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Moderna by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 250,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $1,558,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,516,063 shares in the company, valued at $157,518,945.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $1,558,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,516,063 shares in the company, valued at $157,518,945.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $44,527.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,760.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,899 shares of company stock worth $10,732,838 over the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRNA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Moderna

Moderna Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $88.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $166.86.

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.