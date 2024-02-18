1,886 Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Bought by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 10.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 12,010.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 19.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHTR traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $293.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,053,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,120,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $359.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.85. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.64 and a 1-year high of $458.30. The company has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.76 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $445.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $460.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark cut their target price on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $425.31.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

