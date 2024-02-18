Chiron Investment Management LLC Acquires 333,594 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Chiron Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 2,033.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333,594 shares during the period. Energy Transfer comprises 2.1% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 477.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ET traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.55. The company had a trading volume of 16,493,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,958,507. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.65. The stock has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.60%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.