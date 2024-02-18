Chiron Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,011,000. Linde makes up 1.7% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,434,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,122,411,000 after buying an additional 147,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Linde by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,118,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,666,886,000 after buying an additional 134,593 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 2.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,919,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,182,870,000 after buying an additional 354,506 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Linde by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,856,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,518,320,000 after buying an additional 91,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,568,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,639,518,000 after buying an additional 233,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $431.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,460,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,676. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $410.38 and its 200 day moving average is $394.60. The company has a market cap of $209.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $319.23 and a 52-week high of $434.77.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.60.

In other news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

