Pearl River Capital LLC Has $5.73 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Pearl River Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for approximately 0.9% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Booking by 44.4% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its position in Booking by 41.7% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $33.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,716.84. The stock had a trading volume of 209,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,755. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,382.54 and a 12-month high of $3,844.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,546.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,230.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,582.54.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

