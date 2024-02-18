Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Veeva Systems makes up approximately 0.8% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 8.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 574,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,686,000 after purchasing an additional 121,522 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4,306.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 91,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,077,000 after purchasing an additional 89,350 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.18.

Shares of VEEV stock traded down $4.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,551. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.59 and a 200 day moving average of $196.62. The firm has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.21 and a 1-year high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,306.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $1,687,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $260,004.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,306.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,520,033 in the last 90 days. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

