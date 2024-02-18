Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stock Position Raised by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Xylem makes up approximately 0.8% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 60,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 15.0% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,034,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,214,000 after purchasing an additional 134,994 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 35.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,182,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,762,000 after buying an additional 1,086,102 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 11.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Xylem by 811.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 41,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 36,543 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.38.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE XYL traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,207,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,967. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.42. The stock has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Xylem’s payout ratio is 48.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

