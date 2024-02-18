Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Shares Acquired by Dalal Street LLC

Dalal Street LLC boosted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,510 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,861 shares during the period. Alpha Metallurgical Resources accounts for about 67.6% of Dalal Street LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Dalal Street LLC owned about 2.91% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $114,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 59,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 180.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,081,000 after buying an additional 74,583 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 90.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 9,073 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter valued at $132,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Down 1.2 %

AMR stock traded down $4.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $373.58. The stock had a trading volume of 161,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,521. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.40. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.72 and a 1-year high of $411.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $361.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.19.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.