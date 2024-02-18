Pearl River Capital LLC Makes New $3.69 Million Investment in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 137,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 367.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.16.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.38. The company had a trading volume of 9,104,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,238,562. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.45 and its 200-day moving average is $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Marathon Oil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.