Pearl River Capital LLC Takes Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 61,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 88.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter worth $54,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HF Sinclair stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,225,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,482. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $37.12 and a 52-week high of $62.20. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.79 per share, for a total transaction of $273,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,916.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $138,228.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.79 per share, for a total transaction of $273,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,916.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HF Sinclair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.70.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

