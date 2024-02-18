140,516 Shares in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Acquired by Chiron Investment Management LLC

Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 140,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,812,000. TKO Group accounts for 5.0% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Chiron Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of TKO Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $320,964,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,161,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $882,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TKO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TKO Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

TKO Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of TKO traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.63. 1,023,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,855,346. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $106.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

