Polen Capital Management LLC Sells 822 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Polen Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 27,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,626,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Benchmark lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.63.

Shares of AMN traded down $15.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,297,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,232. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.80 and a 1-year high of $112.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $818.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $1,086,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,702.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

