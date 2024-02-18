Polen Capital Management LLC Sells 1,583 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Polen Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 19.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,603 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 39.7% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,481,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,951,000 after purchasing an additional 705,451 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 13.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,605,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,816,000 after purchasing an additional 531,891 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 146.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 148,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after purchasing an additional 470,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 597.4% during the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 544,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,556,000 after purchasing an additional 466,019 shares during the last quarter.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $2,248,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE FND traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,517. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $116.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on FND shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas lowered Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Floor & Decor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.88.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

