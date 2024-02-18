Polen Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,377 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Doximity worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 1,611.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOCS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Doximity from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Doximity from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.89.

NASDAQ DOCS traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $30.33. 2,335,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,518. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $19.71 and a one year high of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.01.

In other Doximity news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $141,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,993.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

