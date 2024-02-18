Bramshill Investments LLC Has $125,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bramshill Investments LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 173,881 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 17,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 74,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on T. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.65.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

