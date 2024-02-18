WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 62.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 490,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,611,000 after purchasing an additional 50,909 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 541,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,582,000 after purchasing an additional 149,739 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,291,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,584,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 34,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.68.

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,147,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,975 shares of company stock worth $9,622,638. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:COF opened at $137.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.80. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $140.86. The company has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

