Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,357,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586,476 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 4.19% of US Foods worth $411,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,494,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 2.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in US Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $985,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in US Foods in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $49.58 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.96 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.32.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other US Foods news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $131,610,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,932,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,975,313.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

USFD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on US Foods

US Foods Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.