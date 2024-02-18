Balentine LLC Sells 21 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Balentine LLC cut its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.60.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.9 %

SNPS stock opened at $552.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $533.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $496.70. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $347.97 and a twelve month high of $582.85. The firm has a market cap of $84.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.64, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at $839,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,073 shares of company stock worth $7,485,405 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.