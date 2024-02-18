Mirabella Financial Services LLP Reduces Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP reduced its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,985 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. FMR LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,434 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,575,000 after acquiring an additional 150,576 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Global Payments by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 91,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,548,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $134.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $94.05 and a one year high of $141.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.15.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

