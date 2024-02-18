Sargent Investment Group LLC Takes $398,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,597 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 82.8% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Target by 150.6% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter worth $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. TD Cowen cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Target from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $149.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.86. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $173.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

