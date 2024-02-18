Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $465,000 Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,328 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 390.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 743,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,884,000 after buying an additional 591,787 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 36.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 77,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after buying an additional 20,711 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 16.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $726,454,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of DHI stock opened at $141.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.05 and a 52 week high of $157.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.98 and a 200-day moving average of $127.55.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,326. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

