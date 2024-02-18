Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,469,168 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,491 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.75% of Target worth $383,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Target by 3,577.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Target by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $149.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.86. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $173.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.92.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

