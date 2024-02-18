BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires 4,096 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 104.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Hess by 3.6% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hess by 5.0% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in Hess in the second quarter worth $10,985,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in Hess by 20.7% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 34,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 50.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 177,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,069,000 after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of HES stock opened at $148.43 on Friday. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.82 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.28.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HES. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Hess from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.71.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

