Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of +12-16% yr/yr to ~$1.63-1.68, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.74 billion. Barnes Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.550-1.800 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Barnes Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

Shares of Barnes Group stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $36.36. The stock had a trading volume of 520,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,460. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $18.79 and a 52-week high of $47.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.19.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 206.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of B. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 60,512 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

