Intact Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 33,300 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,300 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $398,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 325,292 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,968,000 after acquiring an additional 159,048 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,469,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $383,586,000 after acquiring an additional 127,491 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,762,227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $747,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Stock Up 2.2 %

TGT stock opened at $149.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $173.51.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

