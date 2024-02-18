Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 16,600 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 41.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $397,373,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,008 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,472,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 7,204.3% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,293,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,096 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $79.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.49. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The firm has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

