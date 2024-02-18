Polen Capital Management LLC Has $471.47 Million Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Polen Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,544,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 37,906 shares during the quarter. Align Technology comprises about 1.2% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 2.02% of Align Technology worth $471,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Align Technology by 15.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 960,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,190,000 after purchasing an additional 128,273 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 66.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 238,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,190,000 after acquiring an additional 95,129 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 36.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,698,000 after acquiring an additional 54,842 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $2,144,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $944,000. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

In other Align Technology news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Align Technology Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALGN stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $308.77. 764,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,056. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $413.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $270.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.64.

Several research firms have commented on ALGN. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.90.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

