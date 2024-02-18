Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 47.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,219 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 33,936 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after acquiring an additional 34,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.65.

DVN stock opened at $43.46 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $57.13. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

