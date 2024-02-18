Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 548.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 278.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.1 %

CL opened at $83.48 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $86.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.53. The firm has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $5,172,857.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,948 shares in the company, valued at $4,863,575.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,123 shares of company stock worth $11,793,441 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CL. Barclays upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CL

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.