Polen Capital Management LLC Buys 1,401 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Globant worth $72,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globant in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Globant by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Globant in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GLOB traded down $15.07 on Friday, reaching $224.04. 1,037,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,430. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.72 and a beta of 1.39. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $135.40 and a 12 month high of $251.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.48.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $545.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.64 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Globant from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Globant in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $283.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.07.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

