Polen Capital Management LLC Purchases 16,046 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802,650 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,046 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Shopify worth $43,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shopify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.16.

SHOP traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.29. 13,711,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,371,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.44 billion, a PE ratio of 903.32 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.43. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $91.57.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

