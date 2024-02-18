DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Purchased by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,923,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,772 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DLocal were worth $36,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLO. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLocal during the third quarter worth about $15,093,000. Oberndorf William E grew its position in shares of DLocal by 15.7% during the second quarter. Oberndorf William E now owns 208,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of DLocal by 61.8% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 47,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 18,242 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of DLocal by 26.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of DLocal by 149.0% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 295,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 176,631 shares in the last quarter. 41.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DLO traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $16.39. The stock had a trading volume of 493,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. DLocal Limited has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $24.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.99.

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. DLocal had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $163.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that DLocal Limited will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DLO shares. TheStreet downgraded DLocal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. New Street Research raised DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays upgraded DLocal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DLocal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.15.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

