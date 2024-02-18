Polen Capital Management LLC Sells 1,925 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Polen Capital Management LLC cut its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Houlihan Lokey worth $13,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HLI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 113,571.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,157,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,726 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,023,000 after acquiring an additional 437,656 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,742,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,610,000 after acquiring an additional 47,178 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 2.3% during the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,668,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,680,000 after acquiring an additional 37,551 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 69.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,507,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,495,000 after acquiring an additional 620,182 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $1,074,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Houlihan Lokey news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,500 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $180,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,583,950. 25.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HLI traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.68. The stock had a trading volume of 479,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,794. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.30. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.92 and a 1 year high of $132.63.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $511.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 54.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

See Also

